I Could Have Dealt With Davido’s Father If I Wanted Him – Anita Brown

Anita Brown, Davido’s alleged baby mama and popular American model has taken to her official Instagram page to stir up conversation as he bragged about bragged about how she has dealt with notable Nigerian politicians.

According to her, she has dealt with some past presidents of Nigeria, and she could have also dealt with Davido’s father if she had wanted to.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming days after she publicly tendered an unreserved apology to Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland and his fans, asking for peace to reign amid news and rumours of Davido welcoming twins with his wife.

However, in a new development, Anita Brown who took to her Instagram page noted that Davido might be a big celebrity in Nigeria, but she has, however, been in a relationship with heavy-weight personalities.

She added that she has dealt with big-time American and Nigerian politicians including some of the past presidents.

Speaking further, she extended her bragging rites to Davido’s father, saying she could have had him too if that was what she had wanted too.

In her words:

“I know David is top dog in y’all country.

But I’ve had my way with MANY men.

IN AMERICA AND NIGERIA.

I’ve dealt with past presidents of y’all

little country!

I could have dealt with his pops if I

wanted to!

Let’s be clear!

Y’all gotta relax!

Y’all are so pathetic

Lmao

Y’all make it seem like I did this to gain

some major shit from David socially.

Go sit down!

Hush up already

We are drained

We don’t care!

I know y’all don’t have many

millionaire and billionaires but relax!”

See the post below: