I Clothe For Luxury, Not Everyone Can Afford It –Eleojo

Idakwo Alfred Eleojo is higher chief executive officer of St Elles international, an Abuja-based fashion outlet that clothed selected individuals for luxury. The young and talented designer speaks with Deborah Ocheni about how the journey into fashion designing started, his philosophy, challenges fashion designers face and sundry issues.

You have been in the business of fashion designing for a while now. How would you describe the experience ?

It’s been so wonderful but very tasking as well. I’m a graduate of Mass Communication and I have never taken any course in fashion and designing but immediately after my Youth Service, I engaged myself in fashion. I did fashion to earn a living between 2010 and 2012 after which I decided to take it as a career.

What inspires your various creations?

Everything; people, my environment and colour inspires me because I’m very imaginative.

Do you also design for women?

I’m not a copycat, I do unisex clothing that is English and Traditional wears.

Why do you choose to design selected people?

I clothe for luxury and not everybody can afford luxury.

What is your personal style?

My style is simple, classy and attractive.

What do you think of details?

There are a lot of details many tailors don’t care about. Before you make an outfit for a client, you have to consider the person’s size, the cut and the finishing. These are details that tailors don’t really care about but we care about it as professionals. What really matters in fashion is fabrics, tailoring and finishing. They are the things that distinguish you from other tailors.

What do you think of tunic shirts?

Tunic is an everyday wear. Naturally, traditional wears look bulky so people do tunic because it’s easier to pair with any bottom and can be worn till the end of the day. Traditional wears somehow have a time limit; some persons may not feel free wearing it after 5pm except for politicians who are going for business meetings.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Traditional wears because it makes you look mature and unique.

Who is your best designer?

St Elles.

As a designer, do you have most proffered fabrics?

I love cashmere because it’s classy and durable.

Which accessories do you live for?

Watches and eye glasses

Do you have a signature perfume?

No. any good perfume goes but I mainly like to combine different fragrance.

What are you offering differently from other fashion designers?

The truth is whatever business you do is saturated, it takes creativity to stand out, I know St Elles is a brand right now because we take our job seriously, we takes special care of details and designs. All the designs I create are a child of my brain and imagination of my inventive genius. That is what is keeping us in the business.

What informed the decision of going into fashion designing?

I have been an inventor and a genius right from when I was a child, I love fashion so well and at appoint I found it so difficult to get my choice of cloth. Tailors don’t get by size and design perfectly and that was how I started making my wears, then I did not think to go commercial but at a point I decided to make fashion designing a career.

The first two suits I made were made in Aba during my Youth Service in Owerri, Imo State and eventually I won the best dressed copper for National Association of Catholic Copper. After NYSC, I knew I could work for nobody because I have my taste and I finally arrived at fashion designing after much thought and I was convincing I could do it easily.

How do you love your shoes?

Simple but with a touch of gold because I’m a king

What will you never be caught wearing?

Clothes that are not starched because I like my clothes crispy

What determines what you wear?

What I wear is mainly determined by the occasion I am going for.

How easily do you get fabrics in Nigeria?

It’s very easy because we have lots of importer here. There is no fabrics you cannot get in Nigeria if you have good supplier.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Accessibility to funds. Truth is the idea of what to do is already there but we are handicap because some of us are struggling to access funds in form of loan.

The environment is also not business friendly as we spend good amount fueling and servicing the generator. Lack os constant power supply is a big issue in the industry and some company folded up as a result of insecurity in Nigeria. There are so many challenges but the love for what we do is what is keeping us going.

What do you think the government can do to assist fashion designers in Nigeria?

Government should make it easier for SMEs to access loan because trends evolve daily and we need funds to be in business. Especially the young designers, some of that has great talents to show but tied back due to lack of funding.

What is your appeal to the government of Nigeria?

I will appeal that government should adopt policy that cares for funding the SMEs, the government should ensure an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We are spending so much on power generation; I appeal that government should look into power sector to boast power supply.

I understand that government cannot do it all alone, in that regards, I appeal to well-meaning Nigerians and NGO to come to the rescue of that with talent but lack finance to show it inform of abducting young ones.

Do you think fashion can rebased the economy of Nigeria?

Very well, fashion is entertainment, if you talk of first ten richest people in the world, fashion designers are among them. It means if the government invests in fashion they have nothing to lose.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Lion beget lion, my late father was a political hero and I choose not to do politics because of how it is played in Africa.