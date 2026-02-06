Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has revealed that she once claimed she was 22 for three consecutive years because she allowed what the outside world thinks about her get to her, and only her team stayed true to her.

The Afropop singer, who made this disclosure on Thursday, said upon entering the music world, she discovered that most of her colleagues do not care about her and she had to focus on herself and her craft.

The 36-year-old singer admitted that she was so consumed in her music and work that she didn’t realise time was going, and she was quick to tell everyone she was 22 when she was actually 25.

Alade also stressed that she doesn’t attend events or parties where she’s not invited because she doesn’t have so many friends, and she only focuses on making good music, her team and personal relationships.

The songstress also opened up about a brief period of cigarette addiction she experienced during her university days.

She shared that she decided to quit after realising the habit was negatively impacting her health and vocal performance.