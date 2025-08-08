I Choose Artistes I Work With Based On merit –Zaaki Azzay

Celebrated Nigerian singer, songwriter, music producer and TV presenter, Zaaki Azzay, talks about how his passion for Hip-hop music began. He also talks about his latest song, collaboration with Di’ja, challenges and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

What inspired you to pursue Hip-hop as a genre?

Most likely, it could be because of where I was born, my background as a child growing up. I say this because, I was born and raised in Kaduna, and in those days when we where kids, there was a lot of hip-hop influence there at the time.

Even when everybody was celebrating reggae music, dance hall, ragga, in the North, rap music was a big deal. All the youths, young people of my age at that time, it was rap music we were listening to.

We had programmes like ‘Rap Attack’ on radio, where we go and do some rap challenges; you battle. We call it battles. You and three or four guys battle for the best rhymer, who has more beats, who has more points, who has more rhymes.

As one of the pioneers of Hip-hop in the country, how do you think the genre has evolved since you started?

Well, it has been fully recognised, but I won’t say that it has been accepted like that I Nigeria, because up till now if you want to compare the number of artists doing Afrobeats and the artists doing hip-hop, you have just a few. Like MI, Illbliss.

They are not many compared to those doing the genre of Afrobeat music. But, I think, you know the world is evolving; hip hop has also evolved to an extent that I believe that the continuous fusion between hip-hop and Afrobeat would also increase the popularity of hip hop in Nigeria. A lot of people still listen to hip hop; a lot of people are interested in hip hop. It’s just the way you present it.

Like I said, it is evolving; you can’t present hip hop the way we used to do it then. It’s just knowing how to put it out there in a way that it’s friendly with the trend, and you have a good marketable hip hop.

Your latest song, Maata Ft Di’ja (remix), is currently making waves. What was the inspiration behind this collaboration?

I was with someone at the Villa in Abuja, and we were discussing Di’ja, the artist. So, he said something about me remixing my popular song on women, that it would be nice if I can remix the song.

I think it was Di’ja telling him that it will be a good thing to have a remix of that song. You know, Di’ja is also someone who I respect a lot. She is, so far as we speak, the biggest female artist from the North, and having traversed east, west, south, north nationally and internationally.

So, that coming from her, I took to the advice to have a remix. How do you choose the artistes you want to work with, and what do you look for in a collaborator?

I choose the artistes I want to work with based on merit. And I am really impressed with Di’ja. From afar, I have always admired Di’ja.

I have always respected her, giving the restrictions, and her coming out in the entertainment industry, and doing it very well, nationally, internationally, and still keeping and maintaining that dignity and respect for family, respect for her community, and living right.

It is not easy to be in the entertainment industry and still be a responsible married woman and a mother at the same time. There are a lot of temptations; there are a lot of things that go wrong in the entertainment industry that are quite tempting.

But she has been able to prove a point that you can still be in the entertainment industry and live right, be a good person and still maintain your home. Apart from that, she is very unique in her singing, her music. I am one of her fans for a long time, so it was a great honour and opportunity to sing with her.

What message do you hope your music conveys to your fans and the broader audience?

My music, from the first day I started, if you follow Zaaki, you’ll know that I’ve always been on the light side, which is why I carry torchlight. I have a covenant with God to do the right thing – sing right, live right.

Which is why, like I said before, what attracted me to sing with Di’ja is because she is doing the same. I believe that we don’t have to show off rascalism to be a celebrity.

I believe that as a celebrity you have to be an ambassador. You have to be someone who conveys the right messages to people to do the right thing.

You have to be someone who is seen to be doing the right thing. You have to be an exemplary leader. It’s also an opportunity for every artist to be the light, to lead the young ones in the right way so that we have a better community, a better society.

Are there any upcoming projects or new directions you’re exploring that your fans should look out for?

Yes, I am coming out with a song next. It’s titled Against All Odds, and it is featuring 2Face Idibia. There are a lot of things coming up. Watch out for them.

It is almost impossible to talk about your music career without ample mention your hit song Na Me Go Marry Am, which shot you into limelight after its released in 1996. What really inspired it?

Na Me Go Marry Am was inspired by a love story. I was in love with Hajagana from Bornu State. She was Kanuri by tribe, and I had issues at that time because I was a Christian and she was a Moslem, and the families did not think we should be together.

I was much young then, and I just put the story into a song, took it to the studio. And it came out to be a hit. So, that’s the story behind Na Me Go Marry Am.