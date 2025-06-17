I Charge N20m For Appearance At Events – Yul Edochie

Share

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked waves of reactions as he reveals how much he charges to make an appearance at events.

He made this known via his Instagram page, while showing a footage from an event he recently attended

The movie star noted that when he charges people to N20 million naira to appear at their events, they shouldn’t expect him to come alone.

He opined that he would always pull up with his whole entourage and give them a good show.

He wrote; “When I charge you 20 million naira to make an appearance at your event, I do not come alone.

I come with all my ancestors and ten thousand spirits from Nteje & Umudioka.

On this day, Nsugbe was on fire.

I stepped out to support my good friend, Barr. Tochukwu Nweke (SAN) Omelora

as he laid his father to rest.

.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR 1 of Igbo Land.

EZEDIKE 1 na Nteje Aborgu”

Reactions trailing this posts;

kanu.franklin said: “People pay you to attend their events? Nna eh!”

deconteedean remarked: “Hummm. Indeed adultery is a collector of profit. According to one of funke felix adijumo motivational speech”

__ope__yemi said: “Did I just see 20 million for appearance”

agim_jessica said: “This is not the time for this pls. Always check the time n seasons. Benue state is bleeding U R here doing what I don’t no. Pls take it easy with the lies. The pay you 20m for appearance as what pls”

