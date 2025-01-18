Share

Nigerian Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate), has expressed confidence in his future, citing his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ki De Ultimate’s comment followed President Tinubu’s condolence message after he announced the demise of his mother, Alhaja Halimot Shadiya Anifowoshe, who passed away at the age of 105.

During the phone conversation with the President, which K1 shared on Instagram, the Fuji maestro reassured the President of his unwavering support and gratitude.

In a lighthearted exchange, Tinubu offered prayer support to the grieving musician, saying, “You will not suffer.”

Responding, K1 said: “I can’t suffer when I have you as a father. Nigeria is in your hands.

“My father is the President. Not in this Nigeria that you rule; Asiwaju’s son must not suffer.”

The candid and jovial remarks by K1 highlighted the close bond he shares with President Tinubu, whom he regards not just as a leader but as a father figure.

The musician’s confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and personal care reflects the depth of their relationship.

Saturday Telegraph g, the K1 media team announced the passing of his mother via Instagram.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of King Wasiu Ayinde’s beloved mother.

“May her soul rest in peace, Alhaja Alimotu Shadiya Omoakeredolu Aya Anifowoshe. Iya rere. Sun re oo.”

The announcement was accompanied by a touching photograph of K1 and his late mother.

President Tinubu’s condolence call was marked by prayers for strength and comfort for K1’s family during this difficult time.

The family is yet to release details regarding the funeral arrangements for Alhaja Halimot Shadiya Anifowoshe

