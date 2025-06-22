I Can’t Spend 15years In Music Industry – Blaqbonez

Share

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has revealed why he cannot spend 15 years in the music industry, hinting at retiring before the milestone.

The music star made this disclosure while praising ace singer and rapper Olamide’s consistency for 15 years.

In a post via his verifed X handle, the “Emeka Must Shine” crooner explained that the YBNL boss’ longevity is the kind everyone prays for, but not him.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Respect to @Olamide for this album, to be able to do this like 15 years in is crazy, it’s the type of longevity everyone prays for. real Everlasting Taker.”

In another post, he wrote, “Me I no fit do 15 years o, the one wey una see, u go take.”

Share