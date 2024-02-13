I Can’t Leave My Wife If She Cheats On Me’ – Seun Kuti

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti on Monday revealed that love isn’t ownership and infidelity is not a deal breaker in his marriage.

The Afrobeat singer made this known while speaking on TVC’s Your View’s Valentine Edition alongside his wife, Yetunde.

In a similar vein, Yetunde also supports his husband’s stance, saying she would not leave her marriage if the singer cheats on her.

She said, “There is nothing my husband is going to do that would make me leave him. Even if he cheats on me I won’t leave him. I am not going to leave my husband because he cheated on me. Nah, that can’t happen.”

The singer inferred: “We don’t believe in cheating. What is cheating? Love is not ownership.”

However, one of the hosts asked Seun Kuti, if he would leave his wife if she cheated on him to which he replied, “No. What has that got to do with anything?”