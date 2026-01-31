‘I Can’t Keep Creating Content To Promote Movies’ – Kunle Afolayan

Renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has explained why he stepped back from Cinema movie production citing his inability to sustain the exhausting demand for constant content creation which in recent times is the trend for theatrical films promotion.

The 51-year-old movie producer and director who spoke at the Lagos Business of Film Summit explained how the modern marketing model for cinema has shifted heavily towards continuous social media engagement.

He described this new trend as one that’s unsustainable for him.

Despite being one of the pioneers of Nigeria’s cinema resurgence, Afolayan charged industry stakeholders, movie producers and colleagues to devise other promotional strategies other than the reliance on online content creation.

Although he acknowledged and commended his industry colleagues who have successfully sustained aggressive social media promotion, he however admitted that such an approach doesn’t sit well with him.

“I am one of the people who started all of these cinema gigs. Even though all this dancing, I started before anybody. I danced in London. So, it was not just local.

“This was 2006. We did all the runs. It is draining. I want to make a film if you guarantee that I do not have to dance to sell that film. Are there other ways? We need to come up with other strategies. How do we sell without exhausting ourselves?

“I do not know how Funke and the likes of them are doing it, creating all of those skits, changing costumes every day. I cannot do it. But we have stories we have been working on for more than four years, and we are willing to do,” Afolayan remarked.

Afolayan explained that his withdrawal from cinema does not however conote lack of creativity or lack of ambition, but rather a rejection of what he sees as an unsustainable promotional culture.

“They want to release a film in December, and they announced it in January. But my point is, I will make an amazing film. Look at ‘Anikulapo’.

“We released just a screengrab of the series like two weeks ago, and it was as if people had been starved of good content.

“The whole world went boom because they have not seen anything from us in a while. If there is a collaboration this year, we can make a great film, and then we will go to the cinema. But we will not dance,” he said.