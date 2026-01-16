I Can’t Get Justice In Justice Onwuegbuzie’s Court, Lawyer Writes CJ

An Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, has said he had written to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the court sitting in Apo Resettlement, cannot do Justice in his case.

According to Giwa, he had written four different letters to the Chief Judge, asking for his case to be re-assigned to another judge.

According to him, with the conduct of Justice Onwuegbuzie and the nominal complainant, Asabe Waziri, the judge is on a mission to convict him. In the letter dated January 14, 2026, the lawyer appealed to the CJ to consider his letters and reassign his case to another judge.

He told the CJ that he had lost confidence in Justice Onwugbuuzie and can no longer get justice in his case before him The lawyer said in the acknowledged copy of the letter in the CJ’s Chambers, also dated January 14, “With uttermost respect to your Lordship, recall that this is the 4th complaint I have presented before your lordship with regard to the recusal of Hon. Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie on the above matter.