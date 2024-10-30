I Can’t Drive In Nigeria Without Police Escorts – Tems

Share

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has disclosed that her celebrity status sometimes complicates her movements in Nigeria.

Speaking in a podcast interview with Big Boy TV in the United States, Tems revealed that she believes she’s super famous and can’t drive in Nigeria without police escorts due to her popularity.9

She also recalled almost getting mobbed while driving in Lagos last December.

READ ALSO:

She said: “I used to drive in Nigeria, but now I can’t drive. I almost got mobbed last December. If I want to drive, I must have police escorts at the front and the back,”

New Telegraph recalls months back, Tems revealed she struggled with fame because she was an introvert but later adjusted.

Share

Please follow and like us: