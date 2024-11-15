I Cancelled Marriage Plans After My Engagement – Simi Drey

Share

Award-winning British-Nigerian presenter and actress, Simi Drey has recounted how she cancelled her marriage plans with her former lover after getting engaged.

She made this known while speaking about her relationship and marriage that ended in cancellation in a recent episode of the WithChude podcast.

Speaking on what led to her decision, the actress disclosed that she realized she wasn’t fully fulfilled or happy after getting engaged.

The media personality stated that she faced criticism after the cancellation.

“My ex and I didn’t have a perfect relationship. He never cheated, never was abusive. But you know when you are not 100% fulfilled or happy.

“We do live in a part of the world where marriage is heavily emphasized, especially for women.

“My parents never pressured me, but I remember my friends asking me, ‘When will you get married?’

“Eventually, he proposed. I remember having this apprehension.‘Is he really the person I am going to marry?’ I was very close to my mum.

“When I told her that I was engaged, she said, ‘Simi, don’t do this.’ But I told her everything is fine.

“My mom is not the type who would ever stop me from doing something or blacklist me. But she knew I wasn’t feeling whole in the relationship. I called my dad and ended the call in tears of apprehension, not joy.

“Two months later, I called my fiancé and said that we should work on our relationship first, and then maybe we can think about marriage.

“A month later, I didn’t feel I wanted to marry this man because I wanted to marry with worth. I ended the engagement with him.

“And I received more criticism from people around me, but I had to be truthful to myself that I wasn’t happy in the relationship.

“It was after I left that reality hit me. I realized that being single and happy is better than being married and miserable.

“If I do not feel respected or feel a man is superior to me because of his title or finances, it is a no.”

