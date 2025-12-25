I Can Play Anywhere To Make Eagles Victorious– Awaziem

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem, has said he is ready to play as a goalkeeper for the team as long as it is going to bring the trophy back for Nigeria, as Nigeria continue to seek their fourth title at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With the retirement of the team’s captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, and the unavailability of Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick due to injury, Awaziem will likely be expected to take up a different role in the defence line, as he has featured in different positions at the backline in the past.

According to the Nantes of France defender, as long as he is going to function, he is ready to play any role for the Super Eagles, while confirming that his preferred role is the centre back.

“I’ve played a different position in the back, but it depends on the structure of the coach,” he said. “It depends on where the coach wants me to perform. I mean, I just go there and try to do the job as much as I can.

I just try to do my best, you know, do everything possible to help the team help myself as well. “So, I mean if the coach wants me to be a goalkeeper, I’m ready, if he wants me to be a striker I’m ready, but I mean my preferred position right now today as I’m speaking to you, I am a centre back,