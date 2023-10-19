I Can Investigate Senate President –Olukoyede

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, yesterday, revealed that Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion to contract and procurement frauds between 2018 and 2020. He made the disclosure while fielding questions from senators, during screening that led to his confirmation by the apex legislative chamber at plenary, despite the protests outside.

The new EFCC boss, how- ever, said that for corruption to be eliminated in the country there must be a collective decision and collaborative actions by relevant agencies and individuals in positions of authority. Olukoyede, who was confirmed alongside the Secretary of the Commission, Muhammad Hassan Ham- majoda, vowed to ensure accountability, transparency and preventive measures that would eliminate too much litigation in the process of fighting corruption, stressing that the EFCC under his watch would not hesitate to prosecute any Nigerian irrespective of socio-political status, including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

He said: “For Nigeria to earn a reputation for transparency and accountability there must be a collective decision that indeed corruption must be eliminated. “We must build international reputation in transparency, and as an agency I can investigate even the Senate President, because we must call a spade a spade, we must look at evil and call it evil no matter who is involved. “We must look at more of the preventive measures than curative; corruption has become too rampant in our society and we will do our work diligently and with respect to the provisions of the constitution.”

Stressing how deeply corruption had ravaged the nation, he said: “I did a survey between 2018 and 2020 on 50 entities in Nigeria: both human and corporate. I picked just one scheme, one species of fraud, which is called contract and procurement fraud. I discovered that within the three years, Nigeria lost N2.9 trillion.

“When I put my figures together, I discovered that if the country had prevented the money from being stolen, it would have given us1,000 kilometres of roads, built close to 200 standard tertiary institutions; educated about 6,000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N16 million per child. “It would have also delivered more 20,000 units of three bedroom houses across the country; given us a world-class teaching hospital in each of the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.”

He assured that EFCC under his watch would avoid duplication of roles with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in order to save the country from unnecessary deployment of funds by the two anti-graft agencies for the same purpose. He said that the time had come for all anti-corruption agencies to focus more on prevention than enforcement, adding that enforcement was a very strong tool in the hands that must be applied seriously.

Explaining further how corruption could be eliminated, the EFCC chairman noted that the savings of an average civil servant in Nigeria all through his service years could not build the type of houses they were building and cars they were riding. “Everyone wants to live a luxurious life and the incentives are all over the place. I will do more in the areas of blocking the leakages.

“If we continue to allow Nigerians to buy houses, cars and other luxurious properties by cash, because we don’t have an effective credit system, 1,000 anti-corruption agencies will not do us any good and that is the reality. “In order to encourage our criminal justice system to work, the substance should be taken above technicalities. We must encourage our criminal justice system to adjudicate in such a way that it will not drag for a very long time.

Prosecution should not be allowed to last for a maximum of five years from the court of first instance to the Supreme Court. “The Senate can work on that very seriously. If we make the administration of the criminal justice system really work, you will see the great work the anti-corruption agencies are doing.”