‘I Can End Bandtry In Two Months If…‘ – Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has declared that he can eliminate banditry in the state within two months if given direct control of security agencies.

Governor Lawal gave the assurance on Wednesday, saying the major obstacle to ending the crisis is that security operatives in Zamfara still take instructions from Abuja rather than the state government.

Recounting recent attacks, Lawal insisted that with his knowledge of the terrain and the locations of criminal leaders, he could swiftly end the menace if he had the necessary powers.

He cited a recent incident in Shinkafi Local Government where dozens were killed, saying security forces on the ground refused to move because they lacked authorisation from Abuja.

Despite the restrictions, Lawal noted that his administration has continued to support security operatives with logistics and funding.

READ ALSO

He said 150 patrol vehicles had been distributed to the police, military, Department of State Services and civil defence, while thousands of Community Protection Guards and over 2,000 hunters from Borno and Yobe States had been recruited to join the fight.

Lawal further pointed to the heavy security deployment during a recent by-election in the state as proof that resources exist but are being prioritised for politics rather than the protection of lives.

The governor accused political opponents of exploiting the crisis for selfish gain, warning that their actions were damaging the welfare of the Zamfara people.

“I can tell you the whereabouts of every bandit kingpin in Zamfara, even with my phone. I can point to you where they are right now. But I do not control security agencies, and that is the problem.

“People were under attack, and I kept calling the security agencies. They told me they were waiting for orders from Abuja. How do I save my people in such a situation?

“We are working to provide water, schools and other amenities because we know that when people live well, peace is easier to achieve.

“The politicisation of insecurity is not hurting me as a person; it is destroying Zamfara. Some people do not want us to succeed, but I will not stop trying,” he stated.