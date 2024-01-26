‘I Built Mosque in Honour of My Mother, to Unite Muslims In Ibeju-Lekki’ – Mosadoluwa

.. I Am Fulfilled, Says Mother

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Harmony Garden Estate, Alhaji Saheed Mosadoluwa has said that he built the mosque in honour of his mother and to foster unity and peaceful co-existence among Muslims in Ibeju-Lekki. He made this known after the inauguration of the mosque by the Chief Imam of Ibeju land and other guests on Friday January 19. There is no peaceful co-existence and unity in some mosque as a result of that they don’t form a common front, but as for me I want to see that common front from every Muslims irrespective of your tribes in as much as we pray together in the same mosque and face Allah and hear sermon there is going to be unite and love among ourselves.

He said: “Even if we have some- thing bad in mind, when you come to mosque and listen to sermon, such a person would have a change of mind and decided to do good and as a result there would be harmony and unity among ourselves. “My mother is a stakeholders in harmony garden estates and she said she wanted a mosque to be build in her name, as part of her corporate social responsibility of the company, I decided to do it for her, to form unity and form peaceful co-existence among Muslims in Ibeju and Epe. “We going to sustained the mosque, be- cause it’s a multi million naira project, we are not going to maintain the mosque alone, we are also going to maintain the clerics who are going to make use of the mosque, if you want to get good results from them you have to maintain the clerics too.

“I pray whoever that comes into the mosque to pray and practice whatever the Imam said during sermon and we will all get the reward when we are no more and in this world and hearafter. I also cannot say precisely how much I spent to build the mosque, all I knew was that Allah made it possible for us all to worship inside and we will continue to worship in the mosque forever in good health.” Earlier, the guests speaker, Professor Saheed Timehin said mosque is a home for every tribes and it is called unity in diversity. Timehin said Mosque is a unity house for the Muslims, as a Muslims we have a right to protect the house of Allah from infidels and every other festish things from taken place inside. “Every Muslims should see other faith as their brothers and sisters, if you’re not related through Islam, we are related through Adam. Allah has created us differently but we must unite to allow peace reign, muslims should be contended with what they have and not greedy.

“A true muslim should humble him- self or herself, because prophet Muhammad said Allah told him that he detested those who are arrogant, we should hum- ble ourselves as a muslims, because it doesn’t demean or debased you.” Meanwhile, Alhaja Folashade Mosadoluwa in whose honour the mosque was built said it has always been her plan to build a mosque for Allah for a very long time. She said this is not the first mosque that was built in her name, this is the third one, because i made a promise to Allah to build a mosque for him, if he help my children and sustained them, I would continue to build more mosque. “Part of my promises to Allah is what am fulfilling today. I am grate- ful and happy to be alive to fulfill my promise to my creator. I am delighted and pray for everyone who grace the occasion. “I also want to pray for long life for my son Saheed and it’s siblings that whatever they are doing for me now, what there children would do for them will be a multiple one in their old age.

I am grateful to Allah for keeping them and answer my prayers over them.” However, the grand Chief Imam and General President of League of Imam and Alfa of Ibeju-Lekki, Sheilk Semiu Opeloyeru urges wealthy muslims to build mosque for Allah and spend on the cause of Allah, because that’s the only thing that would be left for them when they are no more. Sheilk Opeloyeru said we have those who are richer than Saheed in our community but they decided not do such a thing for Allah and their community to benefit from. We all should remember one day when we are going to give account of our deed before almighty Allah who created us.