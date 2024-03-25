I Brought Down Dollars With My Power – Odumeje

The founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere also known as Odumeje has boasted about being the only pastor to bring down the dollar with one of his powers, Abido Shaker.

The clergyman made this known while speaking with his congregants during a ministration service.

New Telegraph recalls that Odumeje had vowed to use his power, Abido Shaker to bring down the dollar which was fast gaining value over the naira.

Odumeje noted that he was true to his word, and has since used one of his many powers to bring down the dollar.

He further boasted that no other pastor in Nigeria has been able to successfully do that other than him.

Odumeje added that he will still bring it further down, after which he will handle the presidential seat.

Check out the reactions that followed;

nwaoke_ocha remarked: “E go shocked Una say na only this man amongst all the pastors for Naija go make heaven”

__tobe_ penned: “No pastor try that kind!!! Ride on pastor!! Next one na Dabush Kabash! That one fuel go drop to 30 Naira per litre”

nosakhare2024 wrote: “Nigerians expression when Dollar was $1450 one month ago:

Nigerians’ expression when the Dollar is $1450 Today: ☺️☺️

If you know you know ”

sasha_itota said: “This guy is making a caricature of Christianity, he knows exactly what he is doing, he’s just a clout chaser”

makanakiiil asked: “Hahaha… Our papa, why you no fit use gandugaganduza to correct your English???”

Watch video below;