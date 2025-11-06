I Bring More Than Goals To My Team, Boniface Blasts Critics

Out-of-favour Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has responded strongly to his critics following a slow start to the new Bundesliga season that has also seen him shut out of the national team, saying that people often fail to see his true contribution beyond scoring goals.

The 24-year-old striker, currently on loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen, has found it tough to rediscover his scoring form after an injurytroubled 2024/25 campaign. Despite playing seven matches this season, he has only managed one assist, a statistic that has led some fans and pundits to question his ability.

However, Boniface insists that there is more to his game than just goals. Speaking during an exclusive media roundtable with Soccer Laduma, the Akure-born forward said critics simply don’t understand what goes on behind the scenes.

“If you watched the game against Union Berlin, which we won 1-0, I didn’t score or assist, but you would have seen what I bring to the team,” Boniface said. “When you don’t score, people talk, but trust me, they don’t know anything about me. I’ve seen things, but I’m strong, and anyone who knows me knows I’m a strong guy.

Those things don’t really affect me.” Boniface admitted that this has been his most difficult start to a season since moving to Germany, but he remains focused on improving each day. “I think this is the worst start I’ve had since I came to Germany because I’ve played four or five games with no goals,” he continued.

“My first season was great, and last season I missed between 16 and 20 games, yet I was still the second-highest goalscorer at Leverkusen. They said it was a bad season, so I’m trying to understand what that means.”

The Nigerian forward also took a swipe at social media critics, accusing many of judging players solely based on statistics. “Most people don’t watch games. They just check LiveScore and say, ‘This guy didn’t score, let me insult him on Twitter,’” Boniface said with a laugh.