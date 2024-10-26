I break barriers for others to follow –Faith Morey

Share

Embracing All Tones of Women, recently held a Masterclass Event in celebration of the Black History and Achievements Month this October. Top professionals from different industries were slated for the event and among the esteemed speakers was Faith Morey. Recognizing her significant contributions to the industry and her role in it made an impact addition to the event. The Masterclass provided a platform for the speakers to share their journey, and insights on careers and also connect with other global professionals.

Faith Morey reflecting on her journey said: “I am a Model and I have had the privilege of working with top global fashion brands, but my journey goes beyond the runway. I am an entrepreneur in the alternative energy industry, owner of Morey faith Collections, a lifestyle influencer, philanthropist, and founder of the Okachi Charity Foundation. My career through the years has been one I can confidently describe as black excellence; defying stereotypes, breaking barriers, and contributing positively to society.

My journey as a young girl from Port Harcourt, Nigeria started with a simple dream, one rooted in courage, a drive to make an impact and a belief that success isn’t defined by your environment, social status or color of skin but affirming that I am worth it and I deserve it mindset.” “Meeting other successful peo- ple and mentors around the world made me know that success isn’t confined to titles or achievements; it’s the resilience, the culture, and the commitment we bring to everything we do. It’s about using my platform to shine a light on others and creating an unbreakable legacy that future generations can stand on.”

Faith uses her platform to inspire self-expression, authenticity and confidence. She notes that, “With my success as a black woman who has had the opportunity to see the world, I have the privilege to connect with thousands daily, to inspire self-expression, confidence, and authenticity. As an entrepreneur, I not only build but break barriers for others to follow. And as a philanthropist, I am committed to uplifting those who may not yet see a path to their own excellence, yet are filled with so much potential.”

