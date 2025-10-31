I Bow Out With A Clear Conscience, Says General Musa

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), on Friday said he was leaving office “With a clear conscience,” having given his best to the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) and the fight against insecurity.

Speaking at his pull-out parade in Abuja, General Musa said he served the country with dedication and accountability throughout his nearly four decades in the military.

“As I hang my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie — of battles fought and triumphs celebrated as one family.

“The sound of the bugle may change for me, but the soldier’s heart beats on forever,” he said, as he pledged to remain loyal to Tinubu and the country even in retirement.

The former CDS expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for appointing him Chief of Defence Staff, describing the opportunity as an honour he did not take for granted.

READ ALSO:

“I might be retiring from active military service today, but I’m by no means retiring from my love for our dear country, Nigeria. I remain a soldier at heart and a patriot ever loyal to the Constitution and the sovereignty of our great nation.

“Once again, I appreciate Mr President for the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Defence Staff for two years plus,” he said.

The retired defence chief stressed that the fight against insecurity requires stronger collaboration among security and intelligence agencies, noting that the military cannot achieve success alone.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue praying for troops on the frontline, saying the successes recorded so far were achieved through collective effort.

“I want to state this clearly, that there is no single institution, no single organisation that can win this war alone. We must synergise, we must collaborate, we must fight together, and I appeal to all Nigerians to pray for our troops, to pray for our security forces, so that we can win, and together we shall succeed. Nigeria shall continue to develop,” he said.

Musa congratulated his successor, General Olufemi Oluyede, and other service chiefs, urging officers and personnel to extend to them the same loyalty and professionalism.

He also thanked his family, describing them as “unsung heroes” who endured his long absences and deployments.

He expressed gratitude to the media and other security agencies for supporting the military throughout his tenure.

General Musa was appointed Chief of Defence Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu as part of a major shake-up in the nation’s security leadership.

His exit comes as General Oluyede formally assumed office as Chief of Defence Staff on Thursday.