I Believe Artistes Get Into Scandals From Good Intentions –Spellz

Popular music producer, Ben’Jamin Obadje, otherwise known as Spellz, needs little or no introduction in the world of entertainment. He’s made songs for the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Wande Coal, just to mention a few. In this chat with EDWIN USOBOH, Spellz talks about music, career, marriage, how growing up on the streets of Lagos shaped him, and his future plans

What is the latest on your musical career?

As you know Afrobeat is breaking new records and brin ing together people from different culture. I’m directing my energy on developing, producing and promoting new artistes.

Can tell us some of these new artistes?

Presently, I’m developing artists like Kemuel (who recently had a song with Dj Spinall and Olamide called Bunda) also I have this amazing young artist called Laime. The goal is longevity for me.

Tell us your experience working with these new artistes so far.

Well you have to realise that every artist is unique in their own way, but what I admire is their hunger, dedication and ability to try new sounds.

You were once with Sony Music. What is the latest?

I’m no longer with Sony Publishing.

When and why did you leave Sony Publishing?

I left SonyAtv Publishing at the expiration of my contract with them. I’ve moved on to a different company.

As a music producer who grew up in Lagos, tell us some of your fond memories.

I did say that growing up in multicultural city like Lagos is completely different from other places one might have grew up. Learning to speak Pidgin, Yoruba and at least one more language, apart from English, was important but one of my fondest memories was visiting the new Afrika Shrine listening to Femi Kuti and the Positive Force play.

You have worked with so many artistes, who would you describe as the best you ever worked with?

Every artist is unique in its own way and I don’t feel there’s a “Greatest Artist” out there, because art is relative in my opinion. Maybe if you asked me of my favourite famous artist, I might have a couple of them. Personally, working with Wizkid and Flavour was awesome. They are one of the most professional artists I enjoy working with.

Spellz is a household name when it comes to music production. You have worked with so many great artistes no doubt about that but, who is that artiste that you would have loved to work with at the moment?

You know me, I love Afrobeat and the sound coming out of Afrobeat is vibes. Omah Lay is one in my books to work with this year, and also Rema because I like artist who possesses a unique sound.

There are lots of great producers out there like you are. Whose creativity do you still marvel at?

I always look forward to produc- tions from Legendury Beatz, Dj Coublon, Andre Vibez.

Unlike most artistes, majority of music producers are scandal free. What is the secret?

Smiles! Omo like they say “A private life Is a happy life”. It’s difficult to be scandal-free when you’re out there on a daily meeting with different people who come with different intentions. I believe artists get into scandals from good intentions. There’s so much expectations from them that we forget they’re human beings with emotions.

Your marriage is clearly isolated from your career, do you think this has made you live a scandal-free life?

I’m married to the most amazing woman I ever met. However, I do not believe marriage can make one leave a scandal free life. I’d say self-discipline helps, and knowing what you want for your life and career.

You are married to a very lovable woman and blessed with a wonderful son. What would you say is the greatest lesson marriage has taught you?

Patience and empathy.

If you are not a music producer, what do you see yourself doing?

Music is my passion, however investment into other businesses as my time and resources can manage is an option but, I can’t see myself not making music.

Tell us about your most embarrassing experience so far

I’m naturally a shy and reserved person o.

Any regrets?

I’ve been blessed by a special gift and I intend to continue using it to change lives. I don’t have any regrets.