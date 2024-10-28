I Became Fearless After Being Stripped, Tortured By Police – Mr Macaroni

Share

Nigerian content creator and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has disclosed that he became fearless after his arrest in 2021.

Mr Macaroni made this known four years after the killings of the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, and many Nigerian youths kicked against the recommendation for reopening the tollgate.

It would be recalled that in February 2021, the content creator was arrested by the Nigerian Police during a protest against the reopening of the tollgate, for defying the Lagos State government’s directive.

Speaking in his latest interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Macaroni noted that his experience in Police custody made him fearless and determined to advocate for the oppressed.

Narrating his ordeal, he explained that he was stripped naked and molested by officers who took pleasure in his suffering.

He said: “I feel I should be involved because God has given me the platform today, not to be popular, but so that I can use the platform to speak up for those that cannot speak for themselves. How can I ask others to make sacrifices that i am not willing to make.

“All the fear in me disappeared after that experience. That is the twist. It was after these guys tortured me and I saw the hate in their eyes, and how angry they were.

“The skit I made doesn’t do justice to what I experienced. I had to do it so that people could watch. I was completely naked. They stripped us naked and I was molested. They were happy and mentioned names. They were saying I was disturbing some people.”

