I Battled PTSD, Insomnia After Escaping Assassination Attack – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie has revealed that she suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder after she escaped an assassination attack in December 2019.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie had via her Instagram page in 2019 narrated how she narrowly escaped an assassination attack, saying, “10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes.”

According to her, she battled with insomnia and acute stress disorder for over three years and was constantly under security surveillance.

She also alleged that the assassination attack was sponsored by someone who wanted her gone in the movie industry.

Speaking in a recent podcast hosted by her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, Okorie said, “I went through hell. We were actually coming from a show when we were attacked by gunmen. It was very traumatising. For three good years, it was hard for me to have a relationship or do anything.

“I had PTSD. And then I developed insomnia, shock disorder, and all that. I had to always move around with security.

“It’s so embarrassing because there are some places you want to go to that you don’t need security but because I was traumatised, I don’t know who was about to shoot me again. So I had to.

“It was an assassination attack sponsored by someone in the movie industry. It’s from the industry because we were coming from a show.”