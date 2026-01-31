New Telegraph

January 31, 2026
I Battled Depression After Prison Experience – Ceeza Milli

Singer, Ifeanyi Charles Bosnah, popularly known as Ceeza Milli, has opened up about his past struggles, revealing that he spent time in jail and battled depression.

In an interview with Yanga FM Lagos, he said that the experience has had a lasting impact on his mental health, stating that he is still recovering.

“I went through a depressive stage; I went to jail. I suffered in Nigerian prison,” he stated. Milli attributes his current health issues to the traumatic experience and emphasised that his focus is on health-driven weight loss, dismissing claims he’s reacting to online criticism.

He expressed appreciation for past collaborations with Wizkid, crediting the artiste with helping him provide for his family

