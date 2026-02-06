I Balance Historical Authenticity With Artistic Vision When Designing Costumes – Amatotsero

Edith Gbubemi Amatotsero is an award-winning actor, costumier and caterer. Her acting career began at a young age, launching professionally with the play “Cradle” (1989) at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). She has featured in notable productions like the M-Net series “Jemeji” and numerous commercials. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares her experiences in the industry.

You began your professional acting career at a young age with ‘Cradle’ in 1989 at NTA. What drew you to acting as a child, and what do you remember most vividly about that first professional production?

I was not just a child actor, I directed most of the plays. I was drawn to acting because I enjoyed performing and expressing myself creatively. As for my first professional production, it was a memorable experience that that shaped my passion for acting. Learnt self-respect from a wonderful woman on set Mrs. Ruth Osu fta. I met great actors on that set, Okonedo Omokaro, Victor Decker, Julius Duateme, Rosemary Ingbi, Ebis T, Kunle Bantefa, Abraham Adetutu (director of photography) who thought me how to be patient with people and of course our director John Ndanusa.

How has the Nigerian theatre and television landscape evolved from when you started in 1989 to today?

What changes have been most significant? The Nigerian theatre and television has greatly improved over the years. Improvements in production quality, increased accessibility, not to mention the AI craze.

Your work spans theatre, television series like ‘Jemeji’, and commercials. How do you adapt your craft across these different media?

It is not that easy especially when you meet directors who wants you to feel television is better than stage. Adapting to these different mediums required my understanding of each platform’s demands. For example, theatre is live performance and one take, while TV series and advertisements require camera awareness and scene repetition.

Who were your mentors or influences in those early years, and how did they shape your approach to acting?

My mentors were Siene Allwell-Brown a broadcaster, I wanted to speak like her, Vision Clara, Felicia Mayford, Amebo and Lara Akinsola fta, who is now my friend and big sister. I tried being this women while growing up and ended up playing older women roles even at a tender age of 19.

You’ve served as Head Costumier for numerous productions, including ‘Itsekiri: The Movie’ and ‘The King Must Dance Naked.’ How did you transition from acting into costume design?

Transitioning into costume design was not planned, it started when collective artistes were performing Prof Ahmed Yerima’s ‘The Sick People’, directed by Israel Eboh fta, at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. We had to do everything ourselves, from building of the set to providing our own costumes.

I was hiring out my clothes to Iyen Agbonifo fta and William Ekpo for costumes, the break actually came through Iyen Agbonifo when she employed me alongside Toritseju Ejoh as assistant costumier for king must dance naked going perform during Atlanta Olympics in the UK.

I no follow go o, my job ended in Nigeria. Most times I have act as well as handle costumes, not easy at all because you are making sure actors are putting on the right costumes for every scene at the same time getting your own lines and cues.

What’s your creative process when designing costumes for a production? How do you balance historical authenticity with artistic vision?

When designing costumes, I balance historical authenticity with artistic vision by researching the period, understanding the characters and personality, making creative choices that will help production.

Which costume design project are you most proud of, and why?

I am proud of all my costume designs because they are all unique in their own way. You’re the CEO of EGASCROSS VENTURES, which encompasses acting, costuming, and catering.

What inspired you to build this multifaceted business empire?

Building EGASCROSS VENTURES was inspired by my passion to work with children and making them useful to themselves and the community where they are. I grew up selling food with my family, going to work at the theatre or TV sets. Volunteering at the local government council doing mobilisation jobs for vaccination exercises.

No time to laze about. And I see these children all about doing nothing, I started bringing them together training them to act and also have cancelling sessions. Today some of them are actors, fashion designers, musicians, there is a soldier, a lawyer, a doctor and a nurse. So many more. That is why I am called mother of children.

What have been the biggest challenges in running a creative enterprise in Nigeria, and how have you overcome them?

The biggest challenge in running a creative enterprise in Nigeria is funding. I overcame it once by bringing people of like minds together to form a collective.

What motivated you to establish Egascross Kids’ Playhouse, and why focus specifically on the 8-18 age group?

I love working with kids, it’s not an easy job, I feel like a child when I am with children. Egascross Kids’ Playhouse focus on 8-18-year-olds because it is easier for them to explore and give vent to their, creativity, build confidence and develop core acting and performance skills.

Can you share a success story of a young person whose life was transformed through your academy?

Not just one of my children has been successful in acting, since we also do career cancelling, some of them went the university to study other fields but remained with us, one of them is Divine who has grown from being a child actor into a stage manager and she is presently studying theatre arts in LASU.

How do you balance your artistic career with your humanitarian work?

Do they inform each other? Yes, I try to balance artistic and humanitarian works by finding ways they intersect. I manage to do this by applying creativity in solving community challenges.

What systemic changes would you like to see in the Nigerian entertainment industry to better support actors and creatives?

Better funding and support for creatives, helping actors and artistes thrive.

How do you see your roles with the Aghofen Theatre Troupe and on the boards of Cascade Sustainability Foundation and Ajegunle Country Club contributing to broader cultural development?

My Role with all three organizations is to contribute to cultural development by promoting arts, sustainability, and community engagement, making a broader impact.

You’ve received numerous awards including Navaney Charity Foundation Award of Excellence, Delta Golden Award of Excellence and Warri Voice Newspaper Ltd Award of Outstanding Itsekiirii Actress of the Year. Which recognition has meant the most to you personally, and why?

All the awards I was given were all merited and I hold them dear to my heart. I am now the secretary of Navaney Charity Foundation.

Looking back at your career from ‘Cradle’ in 1989 to today, what are you most proud of accomplishing?

Looking back to when I started in 1989, I am happy with my accomplishments of empowering others, creating meaningful working environment for my children and colleagues and leaving a legacy in Nigerian theatre will be truly fulfilling.

What advice would you give to young women who want to build careers spanning multiple creative disciplines as you have?

My advice for young women include embracing versatility, learning continuously, and believing in themselves.

What legacy do you hope to leave in Nigerian theatre, community development, and youth empowerment?

The legacy I want to leave behind is to inspire future generations, contributing to Nigerian culture, and making a positive impact on my communities.

Any regrets? Why?

Regrets are natural, but focusing on the future is more productive. There are lessons learned that have shaped current paths.