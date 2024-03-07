I Attempted Suicide Three Times – DesTalker

Nigerian comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has opened up about his battle with depression and how it made him suicidal.

The comic act said he became suicidal after graduating from the university but couldn’t get a job, and ended up becaming a commercial motorcyclist.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, the comedian said his inability to secure a lucrative job or have a career headway coupled with frustrations from family members drove him into depression.

DesTalker said; “I graduated with a degree in Public Administration but couldn’t get a job. So I started doing okada (commercial motorcyclist).

“But the truth is, I already had it on my mind that I don’t want to work for anybody. You must have a blueprint of what you want to become even though the country has its own blueprint waiting for you.

“I was struggling. It wasn’t easy. There were a lot of distractions and it got to a point where I was suicidal. I attempted suicide three times. I think nobody has heard this part of me.

“That was when I realised that even I can’t take my life. I now believed that when you’re suicidal, your miracle is close. The devil doesn’t just want you to attain it. The closer you are to your destiny, the difficult the challenges. That was my story.”

He further acknowledge his colleague, Ajebo for facilitating his first major breakthrough in the comedy industry.