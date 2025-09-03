I Appointed You On Merit, Diri Tells New Bayelsa HoS

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, revealed that he appointed Dr Wisdom Sawyer as the new Head of Service because, according to him, he has proven to be a man of integrity.

Swearing in the new Head of Service during the state’s 172nd state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, he charged the 55-year-old HoS to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in executing his duties and ensure that the civil service remained loyal and disciplined.

Explaining that he was appointed on merit, the governor stated that Sawyer was chosen based on integrity and as the most senior Permanent Secretary and not on any other primordial considerations.

The state’s helmsman appreciated the immediate past HoS, who he noted discharged her duties with utmost responsibility, describing her as among the finest in the civil service.

The governor directed him to ensure the redeployment of all staff of the state Pensions Board, including heads of departments, and that new postings be made.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah,

Chief Press Secretary to the governor reads: “You were appointed as Head of Service not because you are from the governor’s local government area but because you have proven to be a man of integrity. Also, among your peers, you are the most senior.

“There are some who are qualified by several other parameters, but their dates of retirement are just one or two years left, and l do not want to appoint another HoS before I leave office. Having gone through your resume, clearly you will outlive my administration the way I inherited your predecessor.”

“You are hereby directed to post out every civil servant in our Pensions Board, including those coming from the Ministry of Finance, from the Accountant General’s Office and all the heads of departments. New postings should be done, and ensure that men and women of integrity are posted there. A report should be sent back to me.”

Dr. Sawyer was appointed on Tuesday, September 2, following the retirement of his predecessor, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema on August 31.

Governor Diri also swore in two Special Advisers on Legal Matters, Dr. Alabo Ozubide and Inemo Oruebimiekumo,

He equally charged them to display the highest standards of integrity in the performance of their duties and continue to create synergy with the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.