‘I Am Tired’ –Tiwa Savage Hints at Retirement

Share

Award-winning Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has hinted at retirement after the release of her next album.

The 44-year-old singer gave the hint via her Instagram story on Saturday morning, citing that she is “tired” and has tried her best.

“This is might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don try,” she wrote.

She, however, did not reveal the title and release date of the album.

Savage rose to prominence after releasing her breakout single ‘Kele Kele Love’ in 2010.

She has since established herself as one of the most prominent names in the Nigerian music landscape. She has also earned global awards recognition.

In 2018, Savage became the first female African artiste to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. In 2019, she signed a major deal with Universal Music Group.

Tiwa’s debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ was put out in 2013. She released her second project ‘R.E.D’ in December 2015.

In September 2017, she delivered her debut extended play ‘Sugarcane’ and followed it up with the ‘Celia’ album in 2020.

The songstress put out ‘Water and Garri’ in August 2021 while her debut film of same name premiered on Prime Video on May 10.

Tiwa released R&B single ‘Forgiveness’ in October and followed it up with ‘Mega Money Mega‘ a few weeks ago.

Share

Please follow and like us: