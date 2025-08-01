‘I Am The Attention’- Davido To A WizKid FC Member

Nigerian superstar afrobeats singer David Adeleke predominantly referred to as “Davido” has once again clapped back at a WizKid FC fan who goes by the name @Joyisbackagain on X(Formerly twitter) after the said X user trolled him by calling him an attention without Grammy.

“E dey find Attention NFY ” @JoyisBackAgain tweeted while Singer Davido replied with “I AM THE ATTENTION” and she added “ATTENTION wey no get GRAMMY,” implying that the singer has fame without any grammy awards.

“Nah your mama go knack wrong person, no be my problem bro” Davido didn’t stop. “If no be silver spoon wey dem born you with, two of us suppose dey same level by now” @joyisbackagain throws another sharp one. “Your papa give you better lifestyle or not? Answer mumu”Davido questioned. “You get Grammy or not? Answer mumu”. She also questioned.

While some fans cheered the clapback, others questioned the need for external validation.

This really matters because truly, Singer Davido has never won a Grammy despite multiple nominations, unlike peers such as Tems and Burna Boy who’ve taken home global awards.