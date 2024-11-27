’I Am Still Alive, Ex-President Obasanjo Dismisses Death Rumors

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday finally broke his silence on the rumours of his death, saying that it was orchestrated by his enemies who wanted him dead. Since Monday, reports of Obasanjo’s death had flooded social media but no one could authoritatively confirm it.

But all talks of his death were abruptly squashed when the ex- president was physically present at the inauguration of the 2.7 kilometre Olaiya -OkefiaLameco dual carriage road, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday.

The road commissioning was part of the activities lined up for the celebration of two years anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke in office. Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth elected governor of Osun on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Inaugurating the newly constructed road, Obasanjo, who commended Governor Adeleke for his laudable achievements within the space of two years, said he was happy to be in Osun State for the project commissioning, dismissing his death reports.

Obasanjo said: “Yesterday, Monday, some set of people woke up in the morning and wrote on social media that Obasanjo has passed away.

And I started receiving calls from family and friends that some people announced my death on social media, when I opened my phone I saw it too and I started sharing the death message to my family and friends, indicating that I’m still alive.

“There is no joy beyond announcing my existence myself while some rumour mongers wish me dead. I know that whatever they wish for me shall be their portion.”

Speaking on the road project, Obasanjo, who recalled how the governor was ridiculed as being a dancer, described Adeleke’s achievements within two years as laudable.

“As we commission this road today you have proved your critics who ridiculously tagged you as a dancer wrong because you are also performing.”

He also endorsed the governor for a second term. Speaking, Governor Adeleke promised to continue to implement projects that would have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

