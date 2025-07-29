‘I Am Staying Away From Toxicity’- Bobrisky Declares

Nigerian social media personality, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, predominantly known as “Bobrisky” has announced a major shift in his lifestyle by choosing calm over chaos.

In a recent instagram update, Bobrisky wrote: “I just wanna mind my business this year and stay away from anything that connects with Nigerian celebrities”, signalling a clear desire to stay away as far as possible from public drama and social media buzz.

Over the years, the self-acclaimed “Barbie doll” and “mummy of lagos” has been the most talked-about figure in Nigerian pop culture, whether it’s through social media clashes and celebrity feuds or controversial statements, which makes this new statement signal a shift from attention-seeking to soul-searching. The transgender personality expresses how exhausting it has become always to defend every clapback at haters and how relocating has helped to focus more on personal growth and career.

Many fans believe that this decision is a direct reflection of the time spent by the personality abroad, where, according to his statement has been ” A lot more peaceful”, he also admitted that relocating helped him realize how draining and toxic constant online drama can be and he is no longer interested in keeping up appearances for public validation.