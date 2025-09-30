I Am No Longer A Politician – Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has declared that he is no longer involved in politics, having assumed the revered throne of Olubadan.

Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, made the declaration on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to his palace in Ibadan by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, former Senate President Iyorcha Ayu, and other notable personalities.

While receiving the delegation, the monarch reminisced about his political journey and close relationship with Atiku and other politicians during his time in active politics. He, however, stressed that his focus now is on his traditional role.

“I am no more one of you. I am not a politician anymore. Welcome to my house,” he said.

“Now that I am the Olubadan, I am no more interested in any other things than the Olubadan. We started from the SDP; we were in exile together; we were in the PDP together. When I wanted to create an identity, I went to Accord Party, which became a household name here. I know you politicians have a way of coming back.”

Oba Ladoja assured the visitors that he would use his stool to promote justice and fairness throughout his reign.

“All the religious leaders said that the only thing the leaders can do is to promote justice and fairness. I will serve my people, Ibadan people, Oyo State, Africa, and the world at large. I will depend on your support and advice,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Atiku Abubakar congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension and wished him a peaceful and impactful reign in good health.