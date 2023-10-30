‘I am fulfilled as a teacher’ – A dedicated teacher’s haul of awards, recognitions

Honour

It is a haul of awards, laurels and recognition for a secondary school teacher in Lagos State. Adeola Adedunke Adefemi, who joined the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), as English language teacher at Keke Senior High School, Agege in Education District 1, last week, brought another honour to Lagos State. Mrs Adefemi, a teacher of barely 10 years, broke the record as the first teacher in the state’s school system to win the Maltina Teacher of The Year (MTOTY), since the inception of the annual award nine years ago. A 2009 graduate of BA English at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State and a holder of Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Education from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Mrs Adefemi was honoured and crowned as the 2023 winner of the competition last week during the grand finale and award presentation ceremony, which took place at Lekki, Lagos. When Mrs Adefemi began her teaching career in 2013, after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) stint as a teacher in a school in Katsina State in 2010/2011 session, little did she realise that 10 years after she would bring such honour to state and write her name in the state Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, the ninth edition of the Maltina Teacher of The Year award she won last week came barely two weeks after she won the Africa’s Best Teacher Prize, an award instituted by the African Union (AU) in recognition and promotion of the teaching profession. In her haul of laurels, Adefemi, in 2022 won the Best Teacher Prize in Lagos State, an award introduced by the state government, for which she was celebrated and rewarded with a SUV by Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, in recognition of her commitment, passion and dedication to teaching. Again, when the ovation that greeted the Lagos State award was yet to settle, in the same year, Adefemi won the Presidential Best Teacher Prize in Nigeria, an award instituted by the Federal Government to celebrate and honour diligent teachers in which she was also rewarded with another SUV by the Federal Government.

Adefemi, a celebrated teacher, is also a 2020 Fulbright Teaching Excellence Award winner, a feat she attained through her commitment, dedication and diligence to teaching. To emerge the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of The Year, Adefemi defeated 1,203 teachers who successfully entered and submitted entries nationwide to contest this year’s edition of the award. For winning the coveted trophy this year as winner of the Maltina Teacher of The Year 2023, Adefemi received a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5 million immediately for being the state champion and the overall winner, and N1 million every year for the next five years if she remains as a teacher), a gold trophy and also an all-expenses paid short overseas training course/studies, while her school, Keke Senior High School, will receive a block of six classrooms, or laboratory worth N20 million. However, Mr. Azuh Chike Emmanuel of Ezemu Girls Grammar School, Delta State and Adam Abdulqadir Nda of Model Science College, Niger State, who emerged the second and third place winners, respectively, also received N1.5 million and N1.25 million as first and second runner up; while the 27 other state champions from their respective states received N500,000 each.

Management’s response

Instituted in 2015, the Maltina Teacher of The Year Award, an annual competition is being organised and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) arm, the NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, for teachers in government recognised public and private secondary schools across the country. The competition, which is free and voluntary to all teachers and had in the last eight years of its inception produced eight past winners, is designed to champion the cause of teachers through the annual national competition to identify, honour and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria. Dignitaries at this year’s grand finale and award presentation, included the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu; Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Ajiboye; Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, who represented the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Prof Pat Utomi; among others. Others were the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and the Lagos State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Hassan Akintoye; Secretary-General of NUT, Dr Mike Ene; Prof Ashom Musa; Mrs Eugenia Abu; among others. Welcoming guests and dignitaries to the ceremony, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Hans Essaadi, who was represented by the Corporate Affairs Director of the company, Mrs. Sade Morgan, noted that the competition, which had now produced nine winners, has really brought great revolution into teaching profession in the country and that Nigerian Breweries Plc would not relent in its social intervention efforts towards enhancing quality education in the country.

Also, Essaadi lauded the vital role played by long-standing partners of the programme, particularly the Federal Ministry of Education, Lagos State Government, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), as well as Air Peace and Stanbic IBTC, the co-sponsors of the 2023 edition of the competition for the support. He specifically commended the Prof Utomi-led panel of judges that screened and assessed the work of all the contestants before picking the best among them for their diligence and dedication to the merit-driven initiative. “This event is very dear to our hearts, as we celebrate our teachers who are truly exemplary and committed to raising the next generation of leaders. Teachers inspire us to learn about the world around us and unleash our full potential. “They do these with compassion, commitment and care. A teacher is a super-hero, and we hope you will join us in celebrating several super-heroes who will be seated among us tonight,” Essaadi stated. In his keynote address, the Chairman Board of Directors, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Asue Ighodalo, said that the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition provides the rare opportunity to recognise the magnificent roles of teachers and to do more in support of those individuals who take pride in the noble profession. He added that the company’s investment in the competition through Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is aimed at advancing the quality of education at all levels in the country. Ighodalo stated: “Through the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, now in its 9th edition, we have been able to uplift the nobility of the profession by successfully recognising a total of 211 State Champions, eight National Champions, and equipping eight schools with educational facilities such as blocks of classrooms, auditorium, computer laboratories, and library. It is certain that at the end of today, another star will be born as an outstanding teacher deserving of the title: Maltina Teacher of the Year.”

Winner’s reaction

Speaking on her excellent performance and achievement, Mrs Adefemi stated in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph: “I feel very great and fulfilled because at the long last Lagos State has finally won this competition and has it in its books. It is something that has been happening for nine years now, and Lagos State has never won. The state has always done well in the competition over the years, but never won the trophy. The great thing is that it is coming to the state through me this time around.” Adefemi, who recalled that she started teaching officially in Lagos State school in 2013, noted that before her appointment she had been teaching in some private schools. “And, before then, during my NYSC in Katsina State, I was deployed to teach in a school,” she said. Adefemi, who said that she never regretted being a teacher, stated: “I came from a family of teachers, as my parents are teachers. So, teaching is something I grew up with. I have always loved teaching and I want to say that the calling really came when I was doing my NYSC as a teacher.” She, however, noted that “teaching is not actually a profession, but a calling,” saying it is like a calling to be a spiritual leader, so is teaching.” Adefemi further disclosed: “It is beyond a profession as you are thinking of the new blend and trends, so you are also thinking of the classroom, and what happens outside the classroom.

Teaching is not what you do as a profession, but what you do always as you are thinking of the future, the pupils or students, and how to mould lives. “It is not what you do for monetary gains or the financial aspect of it. You are teaching outside the financial gains; basically how you can change the life of people and make them better citizens; and your thinking is always about the line beyond you. I think teaching is not a profession, but a calling as it is beyond one as a teacher.” On whether she took to teaching as her inability to secure employment into another career, she responded: “Not at all. Teaching to me is an intentional thing. I had the opportunities of other career or jobs, but I am intentional about going into teaching to be a teacher. I had the opportunities of other employment but I rejected them for teaching. “I see teaching as the only calling I can find fulfillment. Though it is a challenging job, I see it as a push to want to do and achieve many things. It is my choice, and it is not an end for me.” On her future plans, Adefemi said it is the time for her to mentor people, especially the younger ones who need to be mentored and developed in the right way. “We need more teachers with that mindset, who are more innovative, creative and who would look beyond the classroom. Now, for me, it is more of mentorship. My focus now will be how to get more people to key into line and align with the calling. And again, I will now focus more on mentorship and training so that people can learn more about mentorship,” the Maltina Teacher of The Year added. She, however, stated that though the government is doing a lot to bolster education, there is always room for improvement in order to reposition education and bring back its lost glory. According to her, if there is one thing the government needs to do, it is to look critically at the high rate of brain drain in the system, which she said is currently threatening the profession and the entire education sector. “So many teachers are leaving the system in droves, and these are quality teachers, which invariably is affecting quality in the system. If something could be done to reduce brain drain it would be good, while the government should also recruit more quality teachers into the system to fill the vacancies,” Adefemi stated.

The competition

Tracing the journey of the yearly competition, the Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs Sade Morgan, said the importance and critical role play by teachers in nation building and education development propelled the company to institute the competition in 2015. “With the significant emigration of highly skilled individuals under JAPA, teachers become even more crucial in filling the gaps left by those who have left the country. They ensure the continuity of knowledge and expertise, providing not only education, but also mentoring and guidance to students,” she said. Morgan, however, recalled that Nigerian Breweries through the competition has recognised a total of 211 exceptional teachers in the last eight editions, constructed and furnished over 429 classrooms, provided sanitary facilities and libraries in over 74 communities across the six geo-political zones of the federation under the Felix Ohiwerei Educational Trust Fund. For this year’s edition, she explained that no fewer than 1,203 teachers entered for the competition across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, out of whom the 30 state champions that emerged and with the grand prize winner received N43.3 million and other momentous prizes. Morgan added: “As part of our commitment to our corporate mission of Winning with Nigeria,” the Maltina Teacher of The Year competition is the latest of several education-based initiatives driven of the company since 1994, when the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Educational Trust Fund was established with a start-up capital of N100 million. The fund is invested in various structured interventions towards developing Nigeria’s education sector at all levels.” So far, the past winners of the competition are Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015), Imoh Essien (2016), Felix Ariguzo (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye (2021), Alaku Ayiwulu (2022). According to Morgan, the number of entries for this year’s edition of the competition was unprecedented as it witnessed the highest number of entries ever, with a record-breaking figure. “No fewer than 1,499 entries from all 36 federation states, including the Federal Capital Territory were received, out of which an impressive 1,203 entries were valid, making it the second-highest number we have received since the inception of the competition in 2015,” she said. Stakeholders Speaking on the competition, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Sununu, however, underscored the role of teachers in nation building, even as he said that for any transformation or policy reform in the education sector to take place, it requires motivated and transformative teachers. The Minister, who disclosed that there were growing national efforts to bring back the glorious days of teachers in the country, noted that the new national teaching policy developed by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with education stakeholders addresses the career path/progression, remuneration, teaching standards, qualification, capacity development and other vital issues to revitalise the teaching profession. Sununu said: “Education is our collective responsibility, and its failure can be taken as the failure of the entire country. It is based on this that the Federal Ministry of Education recognises and commends the efforts of Nigeria Breweries Plc-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to celebrate outstanding teachers across Nigeria.” While stating that teachers are key in the development drive of the country, the Minister also commended Nigerian Breweries for the competition, saying it is an investment that will leave a long lasting legacy for the country. He noted that the MTOY award is not only encouraging healthy competition among teachers nationwide, but also stemming the brain drain syndrome among Nigeria’s teachers. Declaring that no meaningful education reform could take place without teachers’ inputs, he congratulated all the award winners and urged them not to rest on their oars. Thus, he noted that the Federal Government would continue to strengthen Nigerian teachers technologically in order to advance the education sector, since no education or nation could rise above its teachers. Meanwhile, Governor SanwoOlu, who spoke through the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. AlliBalogun, lauded Nigerian Breweries for instituting the competition, which according to him, is really yielding tremendous results not only in the teaching profession, but also in the entire education sector and the economy at large. While commending Nigerian Breweries Plc for its significant contributions towards making the teaching profession an enviable one amidst low morale, the governor stated that the Lagos State government appreciates the significance of such competition in improving the quality of teaching and students’ performance. Therefore, the governor said that education is a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens, hence the state’s readiness to welcome and encourage private sector participation in any areas possible in the sector. “As a government, we are proud to identify with this award because it resonates with our teachers’ welfare programme. We appreciate that teachers are at the heart of successful learning, so we introduced the EKOEXCEL Training to support and empower them and impact pupils and teachers’ success, respectively,” he said. Congratulating Mrs Adefemi on her victory at the competition, the duo of Alli-Balogun and the SSG, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who expressed delight over her emergence and the state as winner of this year’s edition of the competition, said Mrs Adefemi has brought honour to Lagos State, her school and family. They said that her excellent performance at the competition was a demonstration of the quality teaching and education being provided in the state schools.