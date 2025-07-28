‘I Am Done With Dating Younger Men’- Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has candidly shared why she’s done with dating younger men, revealing that her outlook on love, relationships, and marriage has significantly evolved.

In a heartfelt conversation on the latest episode of “Dear Ife podcast” hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, the 54 year-old screen goddess opened up about her past experiences and what she’s looking for now. “I can’t date a younger man. There’s no need to. I’ve done it before, but I don’t want to do it again. I think what I want now is different,” she explained.

Shaffy, fondly referred to as “Aunty Shaffy” in the film industry, admitted that her past relationship with a younger man was purely for enjoyment, a phase she has now moved past. “When I dated the younger man, I was having fun. It was for a season. That season is over,” she said.

Despite moving on from younger men, Shaffy is still open to the idea of marriage but with a twist. The mother of two stressed that she views marriage from a more flexible and progressive lens than many Nigerians. “I don’t mind marriage, but I have a very different opinion when it comes to what we, Nigerians believe marriage is. A lot of people are very rigid, and I would rather leave it there.”

The actress also touched on her popularity with men, revealing that she still receives messages from both older and younger suitors in her DMs. “Yes, men still slide into my DM. When you’re over 50 and young men still do that, it’s flattering. But some of them are just badly behaved. Some will come and say, ‘Hi dear.’ You know, you just want to insult their mother,” she joked.

Shaffy Bello was previously married to Mr. Akinrimisi, with whom she shares two children. The marriage, which began in 1995, ended in 2020.