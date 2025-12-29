I Almost Ran Crazy In Last 15 Minutes Of Our Win Against Tunisia – Chelle

S uper Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has admitted that he went through very tense moments in the closing stages of Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Nigeria looked to be in full control of the Group C match played in Fes after racing into a 3-0 lead midway through the second half.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman had put the Super Eagles firmly in charge against a Tunisian side known for strong defence.

However, the game suddenly changed as Tunisia fought back late, turning what looked like a comfortable win into a nervous finish. Speaking after the match, Chelle said the final 15 minutes were very difficult for him on the touchline. “Those last 15 minutes almost made me run crazy,” Chelle told RFI.

“It was very tough to watch because the players had played so well and deserved an easy ending. It was a big test against a strong team like Tunisia.”

The Malian coach noted that fatigue, a controversial penalty awarded through VAR and a goalkeeping mistake allowed Tunisia back into the game, even though Nigeria had dominated most of the match. Chelle praised his players for their control and attacking quality, especially in the first 70 minutes of the encounter.

“We managed the ball very well for about 70 minutes,” he said. “When you score three goals in a match like this, it shows the quality of the team.” He also pointed out that Tunisia came into the match with a strong defensive record, having not conceded any goal in their World Cup qualifying games.

“This is a team that did not concede a goal during the World Cup qualifiers,” Chelle added. “So, scoring three goals against them shows that we played a very strong game.”

The win has moved Nigeria to the top of Group C with six points from two matches. Tunisia are second, while Tanzania and Uganda are third and fourth, respectively. Looking ahead, Chelle said Tunisia’s late comeback has given him lessons to work on as the tournament continues.