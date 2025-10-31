Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has revealed how he nearly abandoned Nigeria music industry and relocated abroad following the 2012 collapse of Mo’Hits Records, the label he co-founded with D’banj.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, Don Jazzy disclosed that the abrupt dissolution of Mo’Hits, triggered by irreconcilable differences between him and D’banj, left him convinced his career was over.

“When Mo’Hits ended, I thought that was it. I almost packed up to move abroad. But friends encouraged me to stay and start again, and Mavin Records was born. Since then, I’ve learned not to let anything break me”, he said.

New Talegraph recalls that the split marked the end of one of Afrobeats’ most successful partnerships, which had produced hits like “Tongolo,” “Why Me,” and “Fall in Love.”

Following the breakup, Don Jazzy founded Mavin Records in May 2012, quickly signing former Mo’Hits artists including Wande Coal, Dr SID, and D’Prince, alongside new talents such as Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and Di’Ja.

Under Don Jazzy’s leadership, Mavin evolved into a powerhouse, launching global stars like Rema whose 2022 hit “Calm Down” became the most-streamed African song on Spotify and Ayra Starr, whose 2023 single “Rush” earned a Grammy nomination.

The label’s current roster includes Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Crayon, Magixx, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Johnny Drille, and DJ Big N.

In 2024, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced a majority investment in Mavin Global, a deal widely seen as validation of the label’s influence in the global rise of Afrobeats.