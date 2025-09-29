I Almost Quit Music Before Hit Song With Omah Lay – Davido

Afrobeats megastar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he was on the verge of quitting music before his successful collaboration with fellow singer Omah Lay on the song With You.

The award-winning artist made this confession in a now-viral interview, explaining that he was considering stepping back from the industry after more than a decade of dominance.

Davido admitted that he did not expect “With You” to become the standout hit from his latest album. However, its massive success not only took him by surprise but also reignited his love for music at a time when he was ready to slow down

“Some artists get that kind of song at the start of their careers, others in the middle,” Davido said. “For me, 13–14 years in, I was even thinking of bowing out. Then God blessed me with this song. It added more life to my journey.”

The Afrobeats star described the timing of the track’s success as divine, noting that it reminded him of the rare privilege of experiencing such a major career breakthrough well into his musical journey.

Davido’s revelation has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans praising him for his resilience and crediting his collaboration with Omah Lay for giving the industry one of its biggest recent hits.