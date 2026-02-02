Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he almost removed his Grammy-nominated song, ‘With You’, featuring Omah Lay, from the final tracklist of his 5IVE album.

Narrating the circumstances in a recent interview, Davido said the song, which earned him a Grammy nomination, was not a favourite during internal listening sessions and at some points he contemplated not including it in the album.

“Man, it’s so crazy because that song almost didn’t make the album. ‘With You’ was not in anybody’s top five, ” Davido said.

“And now look at it go. Every time I was performing it, my heart would just start beating like, what if I didn’t put this song?” he added.

Davido also recalled the moment he learned of his latest Grammy nomination, saying the news came unexpectedly while he was in Dubai, close to his birthday.

“I was in the car, actually, checking a car, and then my phone rang. They were like, ‘Oh yeah, another nomination.’ I was like, wow. Thank God,” he said.

‘With You’ has become one of Davido’s most successful songs, topping charts and garnering over 100 million streams on Spotify, as well as a Grammy nomination for the Best African Music Performance.

However, the song didn’t win any Grammys as Tyla took home Best African Music Performance.

Speaking on his focus, Davido said his eyes are set on touring and new music, with a performance at Coachella 2026 confirmed.

Davido, who is the only Nigerian artist on the festival’s lineup, is set to perform on both Saturdays, April 11 and April 18, 2026, in Indio, California.

“Going back on tour, definitely more music. I’m about to do Coachella. Big plans,” he said.