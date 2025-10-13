Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has opened up about a near-death experience she had in June, revealing that she underwent an unplanned surgery while in the United Kingdom with her husband, Banky W, and their two sons.

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing her life, describing the ordeal as one that profoundly strengthened her faith.

“I could have lost my life in June of this year,” she wrote. “I went through a horrific incident that landed me in unplanned surgery. The surgery was ironically the least dramatic part of what I went through.”

The 37-year-old mother of two further added that she and her family were in the UK for two speaking engagements when the incident occurred.

“If even one single detail of that day were different, I wouldn’t be here today. I shudder when I think about it,” she added.

Reflecting on the experience, she said it renewed her awareness of God’s presence and grace. “Like a map, I can literally look back over that day and trace how His hands were all over that situation. There is nothing anyone can tell me — God is real!”

She urged her followers to live with kindness and gratitude, adding, “Let’s be softer, kinder, gentler, forgiving, patient, loving, and peaceful. I will never take another day for granted. Neither should you.”

Adesua, known for being open about her personal struggles, had earlier this year shared how she battled hyperemesis during pregnancy, supported her husband through surgery for a cancerous tumor, and underwent an emergency C-section in 2024.

Despite her challenges, she said she remains thankful, using her story to inspire others to hold on to faith and hope.