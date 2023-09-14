I Advised Peter Obi Not To Contest 2023 Election – Ogah

…Says LP Presidential candidate will still lose to Tinubu

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has said that he advised the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi but he didn’t listen to his advice.

Ogah said he watched the political scenario in the country and came to the conclusion that Obi would not make it if he contested the presidential election, hence he advised him to discontinue his ambition of ruling the country ‘for now’.

He made this known in Abakaliki, the state capital while speaking with journalists on the tribunal judgment which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that the former Anambra State governor knew he didn’t win the 2023 presidential election and advised him to try next time as according to him, Peter Obi’s time has not come for the presidency.

Ogah who described Obi as his tight friend, opined that President Tinubu will still win at the Supreme Court if he is taken to the nation’s apex court.

He said “The victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the accomplishment of the mass’s voice because we campaigned for him, voted for him. We stood by him and we asked him to contest the election. So, the judgment of the tribunal is the accomplishment of the mass voice.

“The 2023 general election was the most transparent election in the history of the country. This is the first time in history that another party got over 70 votes in my ward. The highest another candidate contesting against my party got in my ward was 2.3 votes because my people always vote for any party I am because of their love for me.

“If Peter talks against the judiciary, he should remember that it is the judiciary that made him governor of Anambra State and nobody spoke against the judiciary at that time.

“Now, people are talking against the judiciary because he didn’t win in the court this time around but I am saying without mincing words that the judiciary is the most transparent and committed set of people in this country.

“I cannot stop Peter Obi from further action on the 2023 election, let him continue wasting his money. Those who are advising him are misleading him because he knows that he didn’t win the election. Supreme will still affirm President Tinubu’s victory.

“Yes, he tried during the election but he didn’t win and this is the first time he is contesting the presidential election. Let him keep trying but I know that he didn’t win the election and he also knows it. I cannot appeal to him to stop pursuing his case, he knows that he is pursuing in vain.

“I am not advising him not to go further on his case, let him continue wasting his money. He is my friend, my tight friend and I told him the truth. I him not to contest the election because he will not win and he didn’t listen to me”.