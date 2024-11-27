I Accepted Half My Nigeria Salary To Coach Benin — Rohr

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has opened up about his career choices, revealing that he accepted a salary cut to take on his role as the head coach of the Benin national football team.

During his time as head coach of the Nigerian national football team, the German tactician earned $45,000 as a salary.

While exact figures are not dis – closed, Rohr has a c k n o w l e d g e d that the pay is much lower than he received while coaching Nigeria.

It is suggested that his salary could be no more than $25,000 Rohr, who boasts over 40 years of experience in football management, emphasised that his decision to coach the Cheetahs of Benin was driven by passion rather than financial gain.

“I was lucky to have a long career of more than 50 years in professional football, I did not come for the money. I accepted half of my salary that I had in Nigeria. If I had come for the money, I would not have come.

I came for an adventure, for a great project, in a friendly country, which I had already appreciated by coming to play there.” Rohr said, as quoted by Girondin – s4ever. Nigerian football souvenirs.

The 71-year-old coach acknowledged that, like many African nations, Benin faces occasional issues with timely payment of salaries and bonuses, but he expressed understanding and patience.

