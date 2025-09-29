I Abolished Eze-Igbo Title In FCT — Ohanaeze Ex-President

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has elected Chief Andrew Okonkwo Ugwu as its new president.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday, the immediate past president, Barr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze, declared that he had abolished the Eze-Igbo title in the FCT during his tenure.

According to him, the decision was based on findings that different communities in Igboland have their own traditional rulers, making it illogical for a single individual to hold the title of Eze-Igbo outside Igboland.

He explained, “Apart from the fact that the title is against the various laws of Igbo-speaking states, its proponents were creating unwarranted tensions between Ndigbo and their host communities in the FCT, which perceived Ndigbo as contesting their ancestral land and authority. An Eze-Igbo should, of necessity, have a kingdom.”

Obasi-Nweze noted that the decision to abolish the title was not without opposition. “In fact, one stiff opposition emerged to claim to recognise them, their only reason for existence,” he stated.

He further explained that the new president was unanimously chosen by the FCT chapter to lead from 2025 to 2029, in line with the rotational leadership arrangement that zoned the position to Enugu State.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Ugwu pledged that his tenure would focus on unity, cultural revival, youth and women empowerment, improved welfare, and community development.

He assured members of his commitment to serve “with integrity, lead with fairness, and act with courage,” urging everyone to work together to achieve set goals.