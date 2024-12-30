HYREP, Institute Synergise On Ogoni Remediation

Share

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) says it is collaborating with Drosophila Institute, University of Ibadan, on latest research that will alleviate the impact of hydrocarbon contamination on Ogoni people.

Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

He said the collaboration would also contribute significantly to advancing the knowledge of medicine in relation to hydrocarbon contamination globally.

Zabbey said the project was implementing the UNEP Report based on the needs of Ogoni people.

He said: “We feel it is important to advance access to medicare; we will continue to do our best to broaden the scope of our interventions based on the needs of the people while also implementing the UNEP Report.

“We are implementing all the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report and also going outside to do what is necessary following the emergence of new things.

