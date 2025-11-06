HYPREP’s Water Tank Collapses In Ogoni 4 Days After Inauguration

An overhead water tank that was constructed by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) as part of the clean-up programme in Ogoniland has collapsed less than a week after it was commissioned.

The water project, sited in Gwara Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State to provide its residents potable drinking water was commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Environment alongside HYPREP as part of the clean-up community support programme.

Following the release of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Report, and the implementation of the clean-up exercise, Ogoni stakeholders had insisted on the provision of potable drinking water in Ogoni communities following the pollution of their water sources.

As residents of the area were rejoicing over the water project, the metal stand of the overhead tank suddenly collapsed, while the tank came crashing down without causing any injury or death.