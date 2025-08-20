HYPREP Tasks Trainees To Be Good Ambassadors For Ogoniland

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has charged trainees in its creative arts program to be good ambassadors for Ogoniland.

The HYPREP Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, made the call at the close-out ceremony held in Port Harcourt while noting that the trainees are expected to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage and tell its story in a positive and authentic way.

The trainees who had completed a four-month training in Script Writing, Film production and Make-up are beneficiaries of the HYPREP sustainable livelihood programme aimed at providing high-demand skills to Ogoni youths in the lucrative creative arts and entertainment industry.

Zabbey described the Creative Arts Training as well as other programmes and interventions as HYPREP‘s strategic, sustained effort to create alternative sources of livelihood.

“Targeted capacity building for Ogoni youths and women remains a central strategy in HYPREP’s livelihood restoration and improvement efforts.

“Our goal is to reach every part of the Ogoni community and ensure that no group or talent pool is left behind. This training is a deliberate step to empower young people who aspire to make their mark in the creative and entertainment industry” he explained.

While commending the trainees for producing 4 short films within the training period, one of which was premiered at the ceremony, Dirty Festival, the PC stated that the training would serve as a springboard into the industry, enable them to earn a living, become entrepreneurs, open new doors and opportunities for themselves and their communities. The three other movies are Open Pain, Bomu and Green War.

He enjoined them to utilise the skills and platforms to promote civic responsibility, peace, and environmental sustainability, urging them to ensure that Ogoni is heard in the right way, speak for HYPREP and highlight the progress being made in implementing the recommendations of the UNEP Report.

Other speakers at the event applauded HYPREP for the training and charged the trainees to maximise the opportunity.

Trainees were later presented Certificate of Participation.

With the wrapping up of the Creative Arts training(100), HYPREP has trained 230 Ogoni youths in high-demand skill sets, viz, Seafaring(100) and Aviation (30). The Project will this year, commence training in other skill areas this year, including Mechatronics, Aviation, Full-Stack Development, Commercial Diving, Underwater Welding and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

HYPREP assures of inclusive training whereby Ogoni Persons with Disabilities will be trained in 5 skill sets- Fish farming, Basic Computer Skills, Photography, Fashion and Design and Shoemaking in line with their Needs Assessment and HYPREP’s policy of inclusivity.