HYPREP Seeks Stronger Collaboration To Boost Ogoni Cleanup Project Delivery

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to effective delivery of the Ogoni Cleanup Project through stronger collaboration with key stakeholders, regulators, and asset owners.

The Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, made this known during the Third Quarter Key Regulators and Asset Owners Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He explained that the meeting, which aligns with HYPREP’s transparency and accountability framework, underscores the vital role of regulators and asset owners in ensuring the project’s Quality Control and Quality Assurance processes.

According to him, the gathering serves a dual purpose, first, to provide updates on the progress of the project and areas where further support is required, and second, to allow regulators and asset owners to provide constructive feedback that will strengthen their collective approach.

He reiterated that HYPREP remains committed to implementing the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoni Environment, noting that collaboration is central to achieving lasting environmental restoration in Ogoniland.

Zabbey highlighted notable progress in remediation of hydrocarbon-impacted sites, mangrove and shoreline restoration, provision of potable water, public health interventions, livelihood restoration, and the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, among others. He revealed that three additional water projects in Bane, Gwara, and K. Dere will be ready for commissioning this year, while the report of the Prof. Christy Mato-led Technical Planning Committee for the 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital has been completed and awaits implementation.

He also disclosed that HYPREP is working with the Post-UNEP Team to develop short research programmes in environmental remediation and sustainability. On gender inclusion, he reaffirmed the Project’s plan to increase women’s participation to 45 percent in the next phase of the Shoreline and Mangrove Restoration Project.

Participants at the meeting commended HYPREP for its milestone achievements, especially in mangrove restoration, provision of potable water, and the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, while urging the agency to train more Mangrove Vanguards as it prepares for the next phase of the restoration work.