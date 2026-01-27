HYPREP Empowers Ogoni Youths With Aviation And Mechatronics Training

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has launched a series of training programs aimed at equipping Ogoni youths with highdemand skills in aviation and mechatronics.

This initiative as contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja is part of HYPREP’s broader sustainable livelihood strategy, designed to provide alternative income sources and enhance economic opportunities for the people of Ogoniland.

Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, congratulated participants on meeting the training requirements and encouraged them to take the training seriously. “This is the beginning of a new chapter in your lives in terms of building a career in the aviation industry.

This year, the project will be conducting training in other highdemand skills. A gentle revolution is underway in Ogoni as the project is positively impacting people and communities”, Zabbey disclosed.