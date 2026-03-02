Hypo Warns On Bleach Drinking Trend Linked To VeryDarkMan-Mitchy Clash

The makers of Hypo Bleach has issued a stern warning cautioning Nigerians against involving in the current social media stunts of consuming its disinfectant.

The warning came on the heels of a viral online stunt between an activist, Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan and one Mukoro Michelle known as King Mitchy where the duo recorded themselves drinking hypo and posting such misleading content on their social media pages in the heat on an online feud.

Hypo in a press statement on Monday, 2 March, 2026 cautioned that its product is strictly formulated to remove stains, whiten white fabric, deodorize and kill germs.

“It is not a drink. It is not something to consume for the sake of trends.

“We have observed people seeming to have fun creating and sharing videos and AI-generated images designed to make Hypo look like a beverage.

“Your health and safety is serious business. We want to be unambiguous: those images are fabricated, that framing is false, and anyone encouraging others to consume Hypo, even as a joke, even for views, is putting lives at risk. It is not something to consume for the sake of trends,” the statement read.

The company warned influencers, bloggers, and content creators to be mindful of their actions online noting that any trend capable of endangering lives is not a trend worth starting.

“To every young Nigerian seeing this content: You do not have to prove anything to anyone. Not online. Not offline. Not ever. If someone is pressuring you to try this, that is not a dare. That is harm.

“If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or feeling pressure they cannot handle, please reach out to someone you trust. A guardian. A counselor. A healthcare professional. Asking for help is not weakness. It is strength,” the company further stated.

The company urged people to prioritise their mental health, evaluate the quality of their conversations with people while keeping social media fun, but safe.