Hypertension: FG Launches Nat’l Guideline To Reduce High Sodium Intake

The Federal Government has launched the National Guideline for Sodium Reduction with the tagline “Let Your Health Guide Your Taste,” aimed at curbing the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, particularly hypertension, in Nigeria.

The guideline sets clear limits for sodium content in processed and packaged foods, promotes public education and behavior change campaigns, and establishes robust evaluation and monitoring mechanisms.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, who launched the guideline on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed concern that excessive sodium intake among Nigerians exceeds the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limit and is contributing to the alarming rise in hypertension, currently affecting over 35 percent of adults in the country.

He said, “Research has shown that the average salt intake in Nigeria far exceeds the WHO’s recommended limit of 5 grams per day, with many communities consuming between 7 and 9 grams daily.

This excessive overconsumption of sodium is directly linked to the alarming rise in hypertension, now affecting over 35% of adults in our population.

The situation is exacerbated in urban areas, where dining habits lean heavily towards saltier prepared meals, unconsciously putting our health at risk.”

Represented by the Director of Food and Drugs at the ministry, Olabunmi Aribeana, the Minister noted that the launch of the guideline, the first of its kind on the African continent, marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s commitment to protecting and improving public health.

He emphasized that the guideline is a carefully crafted framework designed to prevent the adverse health effects of excessive sodium intake.

He urged industry partners to embrace reformulation, stressing that the initiative is not a regulatory imposition but an opportunity to pioneer healthier consumer products.

He also encouraged public health advocates, educators, and community leaders to support the national effort through outreach and education.

“The launch of the National Guideline for Sodium Reduction is a critical step towards achieving a healthier Nigeria.

“The commitment we make today to reduce sodium consumption is an investment in the longevity, vitality, and prosperity of our people,” Salako said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Ibrahim Anas, contributed that excessive sodium intake in middle- and low-income countries often results from discretionary salt use, high-sodium sauces and condiments in home cooking, and the use of salt shakers at the table.

Represented by the Technical Assistant on Health Financing and Systems Strengthening, Suleiman Lawal, she added that the globalization of the food industry has increased sodium exposure in processed foods, further exacerbating health risks.

According to her, high dietary sodium intake is a significant global public health concern as it contributes to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and stroke, currently affecting approximately 30% of Nigerian adults.

“A significant portion of sodium in the diet comes from processed and packaged foods, as well as added salt.

“Studies suggest that cultural preferences for high-salt diets, the use of salt as an inexpensive flavor enhancer, and the increased consumption of processed foods contribute to high salt intake.

“Excessive dietary sodium intake is a major risk factor for hypertension and its related complications, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), end-stage renal disease, and stroke,” Anas said.

The Principal Advisor at Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, Okeoma Obasi, said the launch signifies Nigeria’s leadership in promoting healthy food policies in Africa to address NCDs and improve public health.

While noting that cardiovascular diseases claim the lives of at least 19 million people annually, she stressed that reducing excessive sodium intake is crucial in mitigating this risk in Nigeria.

“The development of a national sodium reduction guideline by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is a commendable move.

“As we mark this milestone, we renew our commitment to supporting the government in tackling non-communicable diseases. Together, we can create a healthier, brighter future for our nation,” she added.

The Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, reiterated the organization’s commitment to partnerships that promote policies aimed at enhancing positive health outcomes.

“The launch marks another major milestone in safeguarding public health in Nigeria through the promotion of healthy diets.

“We strongly believe that effective implementation of this guideline will significantly reduce excessive sodium intake and, in turn, lower cases of cardiovascular and non-communicable diseases in Nigeria,” he said.

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, acknowledged that while sodium is an essential nutrient for maintaining plasma volume, acid-base balance, nerve transmission, and normal cell function, its excessive intake poses severe health risks, including increased blood pressure.

Represented by the Director of Food Registration and Regulatory Directorate, Fagboyo Timothy Kayode, she noted that the national guideline serves as a strategic framework to guide policy implementation, industry reformulation, and public awareness on sodium intake reduction.

“As the agency responsible for ensuring food safety and public health, NAFDAC is committed to supporting the effective implementation of this guideline.

“Our regulatory oversight will ensure compliance with sodium reduction targets, clear labeling of sodium content in pre-packaged food products, and continuous engagement with the food industry to promote healthier alternatives to sodium. We will also strengthen consumer education to empower Nigerians to make informed dietary choices.

“This launch marks the beginning of a concerted national effort to reduce the health risks associated with high sodium intake,” she said.

The In-Country Coordinator of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Joy Isaac, emphasized that Nigeria’s goal to reduce sodium intake by 30 percent will improve nutrition and reduce mortality and morbidity linked to NCDs.

“The guideline is designed to set standards and provide relevant guidance to significantly reduce excessive salt intake.

“Ultimately, this initiative will improve nutrition and lower the mortality and morbidity rates caused by non-communicable diseases, particularly cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading causes of death globally,” she said.

