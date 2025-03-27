Hypertension: FG Launches Nat’l Guideline On Hypertension To Reduce High Sodium Intake

Share

The Federal Government has launched the national guideline for sodium reduction with the tagline, “Let Your Health Guide Your Taste,” to curb the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases especially hypertension, in Nigeria.

The guideline set clear limits for sodium content in processed and packaged foods, promote public education and behavior change campaigns, and establish robust evaluation and monitoring mechanisms. The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, launched the guideline yesterday in Abuja.

He expressed worry that the excessive sodium intake by Nigerians does not only exceeds the recommended limit by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but was contributing to the alarming rise in hypertension currently affecting over 35 percent of adults in the country.

He said: “Research has shown that the average salt intake in Nigeria far exceeds the World Health Organisations recommended limit of 5 grams per day, with many communities consuming between 7 and 9 grams daily.

“This excessive overconsumption of sodium is directly tied to the alarming rise in hypertension, now affecting over 35% of adults in our population.”

